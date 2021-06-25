The Executive Director of Haven of Hope Kellye Gilbert recently received a $2,000 check from United way of Highway 55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham as part of the United Way’s help of local nonprofits.
In March 2020 Tullahoma Alderman Rupa Blackwell and Haven of Hope’s Executive Director Kellye Gilbert visited West and East Middle Schools seventh and eighth graders to discuss healthy relationships. Gilbert said she loved talking with the kids and how they were very active in the conversations.
“This was not just a discussion about dating relationships, but all kinds,” Gilbert said. “Healthy and unhealthy behaviors within any kind of relationship.”
Parents were able to opt their child out of the discussion, but very few did. They hope to continue this prevention work through the school systems.
In accepting the check, Gilbert stated Haven of Hope values United Way of Hwy 55’s partnership and support with funding. They were chosen to be a 2021-22 partner nonprofit for the fiscal year 2022 and will receive four more checks throughout the cycle year.
Haven of Hope Inc., is a 501(c)(3) corporation that provides emergency shelter and support services to victims of domestic/dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking in Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Lincoln, Marshall and Moore counties. Support services are offered by caring trained advocates through an array of services to include: 24/7 hotline/crisis counseling, emergency food, transportation and shelter. Staff advocates provide individual assessment, safety and service planning with enhanced resource and referral contacts and strategies. Provision of individual/ group crisis and educational counseling allows clients to have an avenue of guidance and support. Personal care/ system advocacy can help with ease of mobility in obtaining community services. Court/ legal assistance and accompaniment can prepare victims for the court process and provide comfort in knowing what to expect. Financial housing assistance can provide a safe and stable home for victims to rebuild their lives. Contract counselors provide licensed counseling for victims with severe abuse issues.
If you or someone you know need immediate assistance, call 800-435-7739 or 931-680-3011 for 24/7 help. Outreach Offices are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bedford Coffee/Moore, Franklin, Lincoln and Marshall counties.
For more information about United Way of Hwy 55 or to donate visit highway55unitedway.org, call 455-5678 or send an email at director@highway55unitedway.org