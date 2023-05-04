French Country Collections GoDaddy Store Image - 1

United Way of Hwy 55 played host to the second annual “United in Spirits” at Jack Daniels BBQ Hill this past week.

Over 150 people attended and were welcomed with a beautiful venue, delicious dinner, music, and more. Each attendee took home a wood coaster made by Jack Daniels and United Way cookies made by Brandi Ford. United Way of Highway 55 serves the counties of Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties by increasing access to Health, Income, Basic Essentials, and Education. They allocate funds yearly to local nonprofits with many needed missions and are active in community initiatives/projects. Fundraising is one way that they collect funds to distribute to local partner nonprofits. Funds Raised Here, Stay Here.