United Way of Hwy 55 played host to the second annual “United in Spirits” at Jack Daniels BBQ Hill this past week.
Over 150 people attended and were welcomed with a beautiful venue, delicious dinner, music, and more. Each attendee took home a wood coaster made by Jack Daniels and United Way cookies made by Brandi Ford. United Way of Highway 55 serves the counties of Coffee, Moore, and Warren Counties by increasing access to Health, Income, Basic Essentials, and Education. They allocate funds yearly to local nonprofits with many needed missions and are active in community initiatives/projects. Fundraising is one way that they collect funds to distribute to local partner nonprofits. Funds Raised Here, Stay Here.
Speakers for the evening included Director of United Way of Hwy 55 Ashley Abraham, Director of Haven of Hope, Kellye Gilbert, and Shanon Stowe, Director/Founder of Community Table. Both Stowe and Gilbert spoke about their important missions in the community and UWHWY55’s support and contributions. The Diamond Sponsors of the evening included National Aerospace Solutions, Wayne Monteith-President/GM, and Dot Foods Inc., Anthony Soto-GM of the Manchester location. Wayne Monteith with NAS presented a $39,539 check for the year to United Way of Highway 55 from their employee payroll contributions. While attendees listened to the speakers, they enjoyed a delicious dinner that included chicken, catfish, baked potato bar, coleslaw, moon beans, rolls, and a choice of cherry crunch cake or key lime cheesecake. The band Jeff Allen and AC Drive played many familiar artists/songs from Journey, Eagles, to even Chris Stapleton throughout the night.
Abraham commented on the evening saying, “This event would not be successful without the many business sponsors, committee members, volunteers, attendees, and Board Members. The Feathered Nest Event Co decorated the venue beautifully. The photo booth from Ivy and Grace was a hit and so much fun. Fuel So Good served coffee, hot chocolate, and ciders.
“The cookies were beautiful as they were delicious and provided by Brandi Ford. Jack Daniels continues to be a huge support for this event, and we appreciate their staff for their hard work. It really does take a community that cares and unites. Thank you for another amazing event. Our goal is to always raise more to give more to our local nonprofits. And allocate those funds through our thorough allocation process-where it creates the most impact in our community. YOU make that possible.”
She thanked sponsors:
• Diamond Sponsors: National Aerospace Solutions and Dot Foods Inc.
• Platinum Sponsors: Janette G. Gardner D.D.S. Family Dentistry and Bowman On Target Marketing
• Gold Sponsors: The Feathered Nest Event Co, Fischer Stainless Steel Tubing USA, Unity Medical Center, The University of Tennessee Knoxville Space Institute of Tullahoma (UTSI), Happy GO Social, Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital, The Good News Magazine, Woodard’s Diamond and Design, and Lee Adcock Construction
• Silver Sponsors: US Bank, Access Title & Escrow, Inc., McCanless Metalworks, Master of Ceremonies, DVO Exposure, Ascend Federal Credit Union, The Cookie House, Brent Myers Construction, SmartBank, Fuel So Good Coffee & Bakery, JR Manufacturing, All Things Automotive LLC, Coffee County Bank, The UPS Store-Tullahoma, Jenny Orr-Weichert Realtors, Rogers Group, Ivy & Grace, US Display Group, FirstBank, Farmers Home Furniture, Bridgestone, Giles Dunn Diamond Company, Resource MFG, Tullahoma Utilities Authority, and First Community Bank-Moore County Branch
• Bronze Sponsors: Russell Barnett Automotive Family, Edward Jones-Aaron Carmack, Thunder Radio, Manchester Nutrition, Tullahoma Lanes, Fit 10, Farm Bureau-Tullahoma, Ben Lomand Connect, Hogan’s Collision Center, Lifeworks Media and Photography, Taylor’s Leatherware, Gondola, and At Rivers Edge