United Way of Highway 55 will host an event for the first time since the pandemic. Last year was a struggle for all nonprofits to organize a safe fundraiser and continue fund flow. United Way of Highway 55 partners with local nonprofits every year through their thorough allocation process. Last year they partnered with 16 local nonprofits and allocated $40,000. This year the committee chose 19 nonprofits in the 3 counties UWHWY55 serves: Coffee, Moore, and Warren Co. Every year the goal is to raise more, to give more.
“All funds raised here, stay here,” said United Way director Ashley Abraham.
The United Way ‘Hwy 55 Classic’ will be held at Lakewood Golf & Country Club on Oct. 29 at noon. There will be lunch, drinks, prizes for winners, and swag bags.
“And a promised good time supporting a great cause,” Abraham noted.
There will also be tickets and drawings for items like a smoker, mountain bike, Yeti, Jack Daniels barrel and tour, men’s one-of-a-kind Tri-Star necklace, and more. A free car is up for grabs to a lucky 18th hole-in-1 player courtesy of Payless Auto in Tullahoma.
“May the odds be ever in your favor,” Abraham said. “On behalf of UWHWY55 and our Board Members, we would like to thank Cherokee Distributing Company and Jack Daniels as title sponsors. Also, the businesses that have sponsored holes and contests and given swag. It is always a joint effort by many caring businesses and individuals. Sponsorship opportunities are still open or please sign up a team. What a better way to spend a Friday than on the golf course!”
The cost to register is $400/Team of 4. Mulligans available at registration. Contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or Director@highway55unitedway.org for more details.