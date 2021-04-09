All nonprofits serving Coffee, Moore and Warren County citizens can now apply for funds with the United Way of Highway 55.
The United Way has issued the call for applications for nonprofits in the tri-county area that want to receive funds from the organization.
“United Way of HWY 55 is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle,” Executive Director Ashley Abraham stated. “Our goal is to raise more funds, that way we can allocate more every year to the community.”
Applications are due Saturday, May 1. Those wanting to request an application can contact Abraham via email at director@highway55unitedway.org or calling 455-5678.
Abraham stated that United Way of Highway 55 believes that “all neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home.” In order for everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, they will support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and essentials.
According to Abraham, the local chapter will distribute $40,000 to 16 previous partner nonprofits.
“United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community,” she said. “We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore and Warren counties.”
Abraham gave the road map of how funds are allocated, noting when the nonprofits submit applications, the allocation committee review the applications for the year. Through this process, the committee identifies how organizations in the community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.
“We allocate funds to incentivize collaboration and support effective services,” Abraham said. “By giving to UWHWY55, you are contributing to a strategic effort to make our communities stronger, while supporting many needed missions.”