United Way of Coffee and Moore Counties is now accepting applications for the next allocation cycle. All nonprofits that serve Coffee, Moore, or Warren County citizens are eligible to apply for funds. Applications are due May 1, 2023. Contact Ashley Abraham at 931-455-5678 or email Director@highway55unitedway.org to receive an application.

The United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home. For everyone to have a fair chance to succeed, we support four areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and basic essentials.

