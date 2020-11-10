United Way of Highway 55 has received a major donation but is still in need of community support to continue its mission.
“United Way would like to thank The Robert & Jill Coon Foundation for donating $2,600 and Caterpillar Inc. for matching the donation totaling $5,200,” said Director Ashley Abraham.
“On behalf of United Way of Highway 55, we would like to thank all our donors that allow us to carry out our missions in our community,” Abraham said.
“United Way of Highway 55 believes that all our neighbors deserve a chance to succeed and live a vibrant life here at home,” Abraham said. “We support these areas that build a good quality of life and a strong community – education, income, health, and basic essentials.”
United Way prides itself on being a safe, effective outlet for donors to make a difference in their community, said Abraham.
“We raise funds from a variety of individuals and businesses, pooling donated resources, and organize fundraisers so we can make significant grants to nonprofit agencies in Coffee, Moore and Warren Counties,” she said. “We distribute funds strategically to our 16 partner local nonprofits four times a year. All donated dollars stay in those three counties supporting our nonprofits and community.”
COVID-19 has disrupted the work of nonprofits.
“The pandemic has hit our nonprofits hard, and they need your support to continue their missions that strengthen and help our neighbors in this community,” Abraham said. “The need for each nonprofit’s mission has increased during this difficult time from many. As well as the necessity for donations as fundraising has been more difficult. Your donation makes a difference.”
With the pandemic disrupting every aspect of life, including school operations, United Way has focused on enhancing learning opportunities.
“United Way of Highway 55 focuses on four areas in our community – education, income, health, and basic essentials – and education for our children that will form our future is vital,” Abraham said. “During COVID, we have created literacy/craft packages and distributed them to the school nutrition program. They handed them out when children were distance learning and picking up food. We also partnered with Chick-fil-A in Tullahoma to purchase much needed sanitizing supplies and school necessities for the teachers. UWHWY55 donated bulk school supplies to Coffee County schools for their ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign.”
Coffee County Family Resource Center has been a continued partner of United Way of Highway 55, said Abraham.
“We praise the work they do for the children and families in Coffee County,” she said. “Another way UWHWY55 has been proactive during the pandemic was partnering with Shannon Duncan, director of Student Services at Tullahoma City Schools, to support the Teletutoring and Telementoring program that was held at church/organization locations while children were distance learning. In efforts to support the children and parents during that difficult time, we allocated funds to cover with the cost of volunteer background checks.
“Our goal is to invest in programs that prepare children for success in school and in life. UWHWY55 does this through supporting our partner nonprofits and being proactive in other areas of need in our community.”
For more information and to learn how to donate, go to highway55unitedway.org www.facebook.com/hwy55unitedway.