United Way of Highway 55 has announced its partnership with 19 local nonprofits.
In late May, United Way of Highway 55 Director Ashely Abraham and the United Way Allocations Committee interviewed 25 local nonprofits that applied for funding for the year. The allocations committee then met June 1 to choose the new partner nonprofits for 2021-2022 cycle. Nonprofits from the area submitted applications and required documentation in early May, which the committee reviews every year.
“The committee members are a diverse group consisted of board members, community leaders, and donors in the three counties we serve—Coffee, Moore and Warren,” Abraham said. “Through this process, we identify how organizations in our community can work together to provide the most effective and efficient services.”
The 19 partner nonprofits for 2021 through 2022 are:
- CASA Works, Inc. in Coffee County
- Coffee County Humane Society
- Good Samaritan of Tullahoma
- Coffee County Senior Citizens Center
- Family Community Development Center in Coffee and Moore counties
- Child Development Center in Coffee and Moore counties
- The Coffee County Child Care Center
- HorsePlay, Inc.
- Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center
- The Storehouse Food Pantry in Coffee, Moore and Warren counties
- Hospice of the Highland Rim for Coffee, Moore and Warren counties
- Partners for Healing
- Haven of Hope in Coffee and Moore counties
- Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency in Warren County
- HAWC—Helping Animals of Warren County
- Children’s Advocacy Center, 31st Judicial District in Warren County
- HOME in Warren County
- Kids of the Community in Warren County
- Warren County Meals on Wheels
According to Abraham, the number of nonprofits United Way is partnering with increased from last year, as they had more first time applicants.
“United Way of Highway 55 thanks the allocation committee for their volunteered time and thorough assessments in choosing our new partner nonprofits for 2021-2022,” Abraham said.
She thanked committee members Ashley Wright, Pam Bussell, Ashley Kraft, Pam Barnes, Marsha Hale, Mike Belzil, Chad Moyer, Daniel Berry, Michele Simmons, Holly Buchanan, Maggie Powell and Michelle Carmack.
To learn more about United Way of Hwy 55 or the new partner nonprofits, visit www.highway55unitedway.org or email Executive Director Ashley Abraham at director@highway55unitedway.org or call 455-5678.
If you would like to support, donations can be sent to PO Box 27, Tullahoma, TN 37388, or online at www.highway55unitedway.org.