Recently, Life Choices received their fourth $2,000 quarter check from United Way of Hwy 55.
Life Choices provides free services such as pregnancy tests, prenatal counseling, parenting classes, ultrasounds and post-abortion care for Franklin, Coffee, and Grundy Counties.
At Life Choices, they have an Earn While You Learn parenting program and Baby Boutique designed to help you with the challenges of pregnancy, newborn care, toddler training and to provide support for parenting from birth to age 18. They also offer a Baby Boutique. Please call to make an appointment.
It is reported 43% of women in the U.S. will have an abortion by the age of 43. While abortion is a legal choice in our country, it can bring about psychological distress that may persist for years. At Life Choices, they have specially trained volunteers ready to meet with you.
In the Baby Boutique, you may find clothes, formula, diapers, wipes, toys, car seats, and other misc. furniture. All the items in the boutique are generously donated from private donors in the community. As a result, they cannot guarantee any items on a regular basis. Baby Boutique items are appropriate for children from birth to 3 years old.
Donations such as size four, five or six diapers would be appreciated as well as new car seats, baby wipes, and baby toiletries (Desitin-any diaper rash ointment, shampoos, and lotions).
You may call 954-5381 or bring donations to 300 W Fort St. in Manchester during business hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Life Choices will be having a banquet in October. For more information, go to www.lifechoicestn.org or follow their Facebook page.