United Way of HWY 55 is inviting everyone to attend its exclusive event “United Way Spirits” later this month.
“United Way Spirits” will take place at the BBQ Hill Pavilion that overlooks the Jack Daniels distillery on Saturday, May 21, and will go from 5 to 9 p.m. According to UWHWY55 Executive Director Ashley Abraham, “United Way Spirits” is one of only two events in 2022 scheduled to take place on BBQ Hill at Jack Daniels Distillery.
The profits from the fundraising event will be distributed to United Way’s local partnered nonprofit organizations in Coffee, Moore and Warren Counties.
“We appreciate the continued support and the impact local nonprofits make in our community,” she said. “This event will help raise more to give more.”
A limited number of tickets are available at the cost of $85 per person. Along with admission into the event, the ticket will included a wristband for four drinks, dinner, entertainment and more.
Tickets can be purchased at five designated locations: Weichert, Realtors - Joe Orr & Associates at 309 S Jackson St., Resource MFG at 1877 Volunteer Parkway and Manchester Nutrition at 1240 Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester, Staffmark at 783 B Fayetteville Highway in Lynchburg, and Ashley's Attic at 301 S High St., Suite F in McMinnville.
United Way of Highway 55 serves the counties of Coffee, Moore, and Warren by increasing access to health, income, basic essentials and education. Funds are allocated yearly to local nonprofits with many needed missions and are active in community initiatives/projects.