Stuff the Bus

United Way of Highway 55 Director Ashley Abraham and Starr Underwood were on-scene to accept donations from local businesses this past week that were brought to Buffalo Wings as part of a school supply drive to help local students.

 Photo by Caitlin Able

Throughout the month of July, United Way of Highway 55 organized a “Stuff the Bin” School Supply Drive for local businesses and individuals to donate.

Business locations that collected supplies were Traders Bank, First Vision Bank, SmartBank, Coffee County Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tullahoma Lanes, Parkview Senior Living, and The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. US Bank and Tullahoma Utility Authority employees donated school supplies as well. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Hwy 55 stated, “If it weren’t for these businesses and the community support, we would not have been able to make as big of an impact and help our teachers/kids in the community”. She went on to say, “Our mission is fully based on the community support. The more we collect, whether it is supplies or funds, the more we can give/distribute. Thank you!”

