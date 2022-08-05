United Way of Highway 55 Director Ashley Abraham and Starr Underwood were on-scene to accept donations from local businesses this past week that were brought to Buffalo Wings as part of a school supply drive to help local students.
Throughout the month of July, United Way of Highway 55 organized a “Stuff the Bin” School Supply Drive for local businesses and individuals to donate.
Business locations that collected supplies were Traders Bank, First Vision Bank, SmartBank, Coffee County Bank, Buffalo Wild Wings, Tullahoma Lanes, Parkview Senior Living, and The Tullahoma Area Chamber of Commerce. US Bank and Tullahoma Utility Authority employees donated school supplies as well. Ashley Abraham, Director of United Way of Hwy 55 stated, “If it weren’t for these businesses and the community support, we would not have been able to make as big of an impact and help our teachers/kids in the community”. She went on to say, “Our mission is fully based on the community support. The more we collect, whether it is supplies or funds, the more we can give/distribute. Thank you!”
On July 29, a school bus arrived at Buffalo Wild Wings from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. to collect all supplies from the designated business locations. The goal to “Stuff the Bus” was achieved. Whiskey Country Radio 95.9 & 105.1 played music and gave away t-shirts. Billy the Buffalo Wild Wings mascot joined the fun as well, waving & dancing to drivers on N. Jackson Street. Abraham expressed her gratitude by saying, “Thank you to Starr Underwood, GM at Buffalo Wild Wings and Superintendent at Tullahoma City School District, Dr. Catherine Stephens for coordinating and securing the location and bus. Also, to the bus driver Mr. Travis Moore, Principal at Jack T Farrar Elementary.”
Almost every seat in the bus was full of supplies-thanks to the community-from backpacks, paper, folders, glue, pencils, highlighters, pens, crayons, headphones, tissues, Lysol wipes, etc. All seven Tullahoma City Schools (Jack T Farrar, Robert E Lee, East Lincoln, Bel-Aire, East Middle, West Middle, and THS) received supplies this week. Including the Community Services Building (Old West) which currently houses adult education, alternative school, and the Kool Kids after-school program.
Volunteers gathered at The First Christian Church Annex building downtown Tullahoma where Mr. Moore drove the bus to unload and store the supplies till organizing and distributing. Abraham states, “Thank you to Pam Bussell, UWHWY55 Board Members Ryan Andrews & Ashley Franklin, Dwight Amos, Clark Bussell, Addi Grace Jones, and Mr. Moore and his kiddos for helping unload the supplies. Also, to Donna Rhoton and Kristie Beavers for helping me organize and separate the supplies for each school.” Abraham noted that, “It was tough to determine the actual number of supplies that were donated. There were boxes and boxes of pens and pencils. It was plenty to equally distribute to the seven schools and hopefully fill multiple teachers needs for students. We hope to grow this campaign every year and get even more participation. But also-to combine all initiatives around this and create one big supply drive. We are more powerful together. That is what United Way is all about-uniting people/businesses to meet the needs in our community and supporting the nonprofits that help others. Thank you to everyone that donated and volunteered. It was a success!”