Several local students earned degrees and were honored at the University of the South's 2021 commencement ceremonies held on Hardee-McGee Field on the Sewanee campus on May 22. They include:
* Athena Starr Wilkerson of Winchester was awarded a BA in Politics. She is the child of Ms. Angie A. Wilkerson of Decherd.
* Stephen Bradford Sullivan of Manchester was awarded a BS in Biology. He is the child of Mr. and Mrs. Stevie B. Sullivan of Manchester.
* Owen Joseph Zalesak of Tullahoma was awarded a BS in Biochemistry, cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa. He is the child of Mr. and Mrs. John T. Zalesak of Tullahoma.
* Wesley Everett Smith of Tullahoma was awarded a BA in Environmental Studies: Arts and Humanities. He is the child of Ms. Jennifer J. Smith of Tullahoma.
* Michael Evan Stuber of Stuttgart, Germany was awarded a BA in Forestry. He is the child of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Stuber of Tullahoma.
* Caroline Patricia Graham of Sewanee was awarded a BA in Natural Resources and the Environment. She is the daughter of Paige Prescott Moore of Tullahoma and the late David Graham of Carmel, Ind.
* Theresa Elizabeth McDonald of Winchester was awarded a BA in English with honors. She is the child of Mr. and Mrs. Chris C. McDonald of Winchester.
The University of the South is an independent liberal arts college owned by 28 dioceses of the Episcopal Church, and located atop Tennessee's Cumberland Plateau between Nashville and Chattanooga. It has been consistently ranked among the top tier of national liberal arts college.