An unloaded firearm was discovered on the Robert E. Lee Elementary School campus today, school officials announced.

The gun was found inside a student's backpack, according to a press release from the district.

"Law enforcement, as well as the student's guardians were notified," the district's statement reads. "No one was threatened or harmed. The matter is under investigation."

This is a developing story. We will update as we have more information.

Erin McCullough has won awards for her news reporting, community lifestyles and education reporting in the three years she's been a journalist. She is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and currently lives in Tullahoma with her cat, Luna.

