Updated Information, 5:16 p.m.
According to Director of Schools Catherine Stephens, the incident occurred "mid-afternoon" and was "worked on until the end of the day."
"The district press release was put out immediately following that," Stephens told
The News.
According to Stephens, Lee Principal Mary Gilbert sent out an email to all parents informing them of the situation.
It has been published in full below:
I need to make you aware of a situation that occurred at Robert E. Lee Elementary School today. A student reported seeing a gun in another student’s backpack to a teacher. The teacher, once told of this, reacted quickly by alerting me to ensure the safety of our students. Law enforcement was notified and the unloaded gun was removed from the premises. No one was threatened or harmed at any point in this incident. We are so proud of the student who reported this situation to an adult. Please remind your children of the importance of this; whenever they see or hear something that is concerning, they should tell an adult. Again, we want to congratulate the student and staff for their swift response in this situation. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.