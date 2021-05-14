Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or stay six feet away from people, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, marking the biggest step toward normalcy since restrictions began here in March 2020.
The announcement came Thursday from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walnsky. “Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing,” Walensky said. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic. We have all longed for this moment, when we can get back to some sense of normalcy.”
There are instances were fully vaccinated persons should continue wearing face coverings and observing social distances. Those instances include when they are in a health-care setting or at a business that requires them. Fully vaccinated people will also still need to wear masks on airplanes, buses, trains and other public transportation.
The director cautioned that unvaccinated people should still continue to wear masks, noting they remain at risk of mild or severe illness, death, and risk of spreading the disease to others. People with compromised immune systems should also remain cautious.
It is hoped the announcement will be an incentive for those who have avoided the vaccine to get inoculated. The vaccine is now being offered to all adults and is being phased in for children 12 and above.
As of Wednesday, about 154 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About one third of the nation, amounting to 117.6 million people, have been fully vaccinated. People are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or the second dose of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine series.
While millions are taking the vaccine, the pace has slowed down in recent days. Presently, vaccine providers are administering about 2.16 million doses per day on average. That is a 36 percent decrease from the peak of 3.38 million reported in mid-April.
The presidential adviser of infectious disease noted it is important to get back to something akin to normal. “We’ve got to liberalize the restrictions so people can feel like they’re getting back to some normalcy,” Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Biden administration’s senior adviser on the pandemic. “Pulling back restrictions on indoor masks is an important step in the right direction. You can’t inhibit people from doing the things they want to do, which is one of the reasons they wanted to get vaccinated in the first place, because other people are not getting vaccinated.”
Vaccines are readily available across the state and in Coffee County and can even be obtained by walking up to health departments and many retailers that offer the vaccine. About 30 percent of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated. In Coffee County, one-in-four citizens are fully vaccinated with around 30 percent receiving at least one dose.
The CDC guidance is subject to change should there be another spike in COVID cases.