TN Dept of Health.png

Tennessee children are currently enjoying their summer break – swimming, going to camps, or just spending time outside – and this is a good time when parents can make sure their children are ready for back-to-school with up-to-date immunizations.

‘’We want all children to be safe, healthy, and ready to learn in the classroom as we get ready for another school year,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP said. “Just like school supplies and proper school attire, we know back-to-school immunizations are an important part of getting ready for another school year.”

Tags

Recommended for you