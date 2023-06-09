Vinyl albums photo
Photo provided

From classic rock staples by Fleetwood Mac and the Eagles to the folk stylings of Bob Dylan and Peter, Paul and Mary, more than 300 vintage vinyl albums will be available for purchase during the Manchester Community Market Saturday, June 10. The albums are being sold by The Coffee County Historical Society.

“The albums were donated by Button Dale and she was one of the founders of the museum,” Historical Society volunteer Bonnie Gamble said. “I think she would probably go to rummage sales and yard sales and see if there were items she thought would be good for the museum.”

