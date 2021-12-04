Uselton named to All Tennessee School Board

Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education Chairman Kim Uselton has been named to the All Tennessee School Board by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA), a high honor from the organization.
During its annual convention in Nashville at the end of November, the TSBA named four individuals, including Uselton, to the All Tennessee School Board for this year.
“I was very proud to be nominated for the award, but to actually be recognized as a 2021 All School Board recipient is very special to me,” Uselton said. “I am incredibly passionate about public education—particularly Tullahoma City Schools. The true honor for me is having the opportunity to serve our community as a board member and to work with outstanding school leaders, phenomenal educators and the very best students.”
All Tennessee School Board recipients are selected by a panel of judges based on specific criteria. To be considered for the award, nominees must have achieved a Level IV in the TSBA Boardsmanship Award Program. They also must have had quality service in the preceding 12 months. Nominees also needed to participate in board development activities in the preceding 12 months and have specific accomplishments of the local school board during their term on the board. Individuals considered for the award also must have been involved in leadership activities at the local, regional or state level.
“This award is probably the greatest statewide award that a school board member can receive,” school board member and former chairman Pat Welsh said. “Kim is an absolute tireless worker who always has the best interest of students in her mind. To me, she is extremely deserving of this award. There were only four nominations this year, so she is considered one of the state’s top four school board members. That speaks high volumes to her character.”
TCS Director of Schools Dr. Catherine Stephens echoed Welsh’s sentiments, saying her in two years with the Tullahoma school board, she has been blessed to work alongside Uselton.
“Her love of education and her commitment and loyalty to Tullahoma City Schools is unsurpassed,” she said. “Partnering with her on the important work of educating our children will go down as one of the most energizing and rewarding experiences of my career. I’m extremely thankful for the work that she and the rest of the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education put in to help our students and our community.”
Uselton is joined on the All Tennessee School Board by Fayetteville’s Mark Clark, Crockett County’s John Cole and Clarksville-Montgomery County’s Jimmy Garland. Clark was also chosen as the 2021 Tennessee School Board Member of the Year/C. Hal Henard Distinguished Service Award winner by the TSBA. With that selection, Clark will serve as the chairman of the All Tennessee School Board.