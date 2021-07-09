The agreement between the Duck River Agency and Tullahoma Utilities Authority will continue through 2024.
At the Tuesday, June 29 meeting of the TUA Board of Directors, the board authorized a three-year extension of the original 50-year agreement between the two organizations. According to a memo on the subject from TUA President Brian Skelton, the original agreement will expire in September of this year. By extending the agreement, the relationship between DRA and TUA will continue until June 30, 2024.
Though the agreement will be extended, there will be “no significant changes” to it, and the fee structure will remain the same at 5 cents per thousand gallons of water.
Additionally, prior to the new permit, the agency will investigate other future options, including the possibility of pursuing legislative authority to manage water withdrawals from the river.
During the meeting, Skelton said the extension would give Duck River Agency time to sort out what plan of action it would like to take on the agreement going forward.
The approval was granted unanimously by the five-member board.