1A - UTSI Thetois Robinson Jr.jpg

Dr. Thetois Robinson Jr.

 Steven Bridges

The University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI) will host its 28th annual Black History Month Celebration with special guest speaker Dr. Theotis Robinson, Jr.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. at UTSI’s campus in the auditorium located at 411 B.H. Goethert Parkway in Tullahoma. The celebration will feature special musical performances and a reception to follow.