Eyes were on the sky Monday evening for an once-in-a-lifetime event – the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
Among the many looking skyward just after sundown Monday were those at the University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI) Observatory. They trained their high-powered telescope on the convergence, which some call the Christmas Star, and caught the solar system’s two largest planets at their closest.
“The great conjunction is the moment of closest approach between Saturn and Jupiter in the sky,” experts from UTSI revealed. “At their closest, the two were separated by less than a tenth of a degree. Even though they appear very close to each other in the sky, they are still actually be hundreds of millions of miles apart.”
The UTSI experts pointed out the great conjunction between the gas giants is a very rare astronomical event.
“What makes this conjunction so great is its rarity,” astronomers from UTSI noted. “The event only occurs once every 400 years and is only visible at night once every 800 years.”
The observatory, along with witnessing the great convergence, also viewed four of Jupiter’s 79 moons. Among them is Europa. The Jovian-moon Europa is the icy moon that has been seen ejecting large plumes of water vapor from its surface. These plumes are thought to originate from a massive subsurface ocean that has a source of heating. These characteristics have earned Europa the designation as one of the places in our solar system most likely to harbor some form of life.