The University of Tennessee Space Institute hosted University of Tennessee Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman, Dean of the Tickle College of Engineering Dr. Janis Terpenny, Department Head of Mechanical, Aerospace, and Biomedical Engineering, MABE Dr. Matthew Mench, and the Vice President for Research at UT Dr. Deborah Crawford on Monday Aug. 31.
Senior Staff, faculty members, and students hosted the tour that showcases the Center for Laser Applications Facilities, (CLA) and the Tennessee Aerothermodynamics Laboratory, (TALon).
U.S. Representative Scott DesJarlais, State Senator Janis Bowling, State Representative Rush Bricken, and Field Representative for Dr. DesJarlais, Amy Dennis joined the group that afternoon to meet and tour the TALon Laboratory.