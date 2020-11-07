University of Tennessee Space Institute associate professor Dr. Trevor Moeller recently became a fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME).
Moeller teaches in the in the Mechanical, Aerospace, and Biomedical Engineering Department, (MABE) at UTSI.
Moeller received his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from UT in 1998, M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from UT in 1993, and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1991.
Moeller specializes in high-speed flows and high-temperature gases by having experience in both modeling and experimentation. He has been the Principal Investigator (PI) of programs at UTSI with funding approaching $8M.
His PI experience includes electric propulsion thruster diagnostics, rocket programs, and developing/modeling probes for high-enthaply flows. Moeller has more than 41 papers in journals and conference proceedings and has received one patent. He has served on the Executive Committee of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, (IEEE) Nuclear and Plasma Science Society (2005-2008) and is a member of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, (AIAA) Plasmadynamics and Lasers Technical Committee (2007 -present).
In order to become an ASME member, the nominee must meet certain qualifications and must be nominated by another ASME member to become a fellow.
The nominated must have 10 or more years of active practice in their respective field and at least 10 years of active corporate membership in ASME. They must also provide three sponsor letters that give specific and verifiable evidence to support significant engineering contributions, a letter from the nominator and an up-to-date professional record and more.
At the time of his election to Fellow, Moeller was one of 3,456 Fellows out of 85,806 ASME members.
Founded in 1880, ASME is a non-profit organization that enables and encourages collaboration, knowledge sharing and skill development across all engineering disciplines while promoting the vital role of the engineer in society. ASME also helps the global engineering community develop solutions to real-world challenges.
UTSI said it is proud to call Moeller a member of its family and is excited to see his future accomplishments.