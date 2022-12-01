A new ranking from a Stanford University database features the world’s top two-percent most influential scientists of 2022. Paul Palies, Associate Professor in Mechanical, Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee Space Institute made the cut in the Aerospace category.
The list was compiled using Scopus Citation Information and is largely considered to be the most prestigious of its type. The rankings provide standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator, (C-score). The data provides career-long and single-year rankings. Scientists are classified into 22 different scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by C-score or a percentile rank of two percent or above in the subfield. There were 200,409 scientists included in the single-year database, Dr. Palies being one of them.
Joining UTSI in October of 2021, Paul Palies is the founding director of the Combustion and Propulsion for Aviation Research Center (C-PARC). His research focuses on reacting fluid dynamics with specializations in aeronautical propulsion research and the physics of premixed swirling flames.
He developed expertise in combustion dynamics applied to laboratory-scale combustors and jet engines with a demonstrated experience in acoustics, combustion, and fluid dynamics. His published work has focused on understanding key physics and passive control strategies in this context as demonstrated by a patent, a book, and nearly 50 publications.
He graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris in Aerospace and from the University of Paris XI in Mechanics-Physics. He has broad-band fundamentals knowledge in science and engineering and holds a Doctorate in Combustion from Ecole Centrale Paris.
He established C-PARC at UTSI to conduct research in the development of technologies for premixed combustion enabling higher efficiency. A key goal of C-PARC is to describe and demonstrate swirling flame stabilization for 100% hydrogen content under a premixed combustion regime at scales ranging from laboratory to full jet engine conditions within the facilities available at UTSI, thus eliminating the emission of CO2.