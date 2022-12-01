3a - Paul-Paulies.jpg

Paul Palies

A new ranking from a Stanford University database features the world’s top two-percent most influential scientists of 2022. Paul Palies, Associate Professor in Mechanical, Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Tennessee Space Institute made the cut in the Aerospace category.

The list was compiled using Scopus Citation Information and is largely considered to be the most prestigious of its type. The rankings provide standardized information on citations, h-index, co-authorship, citations to papers in different authorship positions, and a composite indicator, (C-score). The data provides career-long and single-year rankings. Scientists are classified into 22 different scientific fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by C-score or a percentile rank of two percent or above in the subfield. There were 200,409 scientists included in the single-year database, Dr. Palies being one of them.