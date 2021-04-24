The University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI) held its 5th Annual Wu Student Presentation Competition recently. There were six presenters, all working toward their Masters or Ph.D. degrees at UTSI.
Each student was given 15 minutes to give a presentation and answer questions. The first place winner received a $2,000 travel grant. This year saw a tie for 2nd place, where both students received a $1,000 travel grant each.
The 2021 first place winner was Lauren Lester, a Masters student in Aerospace Engineering. Her advisor is Dr. Phil Kreth. The second place winners were Austin Thomas and Haley Goldston. Thomas is a Ph.D. student in Biomedical Engineering; his advisor is Dr. Jackie Johnson. Goldston is a Masters student in Aerospace Engineering; her advisor is Dr. John Schmisseur.
These grants are used to help fund the winners to travel to conferences and to gain more experience and confidence in giving technical presentations.
Dr. Holly Stretz, Professor and Interim Chair in the Chemical Department at Tennessee Tech University, Dr. Woodrow Whitlow, Special Liaison for NAS, and Mr. Chris Crumbly, the VP for Digital Enterprise at Victory Solutions, served as judges for this year’s competition.
The competition was named after Drs. Jimmy and Susan Wu, who were the first husband and wife duo hired as faculty members at the Space Institute in 1965. In their more than 50 years of combined service at UTSI, they made a huge impact on the aerospace community, scientific research, academia and community outreach. This competition is made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous UTSI alumnus.