The University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI) will be hosting a Women’s History Month celebration featuring Chandra Alston on Wednesday, March 29.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the UTSI auditorium at 411 B.H. Goethert Parkway in Tullahoma at 10 a.m. During her presentation, Alston will speak on how to leverage awareness, authenticity, and accountability to get what you want professionally with a reception to follow. The event is free and open to the public.
About Chandra Alston
Chandra Alston serves as the vice chancellor of human resources at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC) in Memphis, TN. Alston’s twenty-three year career spans roles in information technology, finance, training, and human resources working with faculty, staff, and students. She holds a BS in marketing from UT Martin, an MBA in management from Union University, and a doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Memphis. She also holds an associate diversity coaching certification from the Howard University Coach Diversity Institute and a certificate in leading workplace diversity from Rice University Jones Graduate School of Business.
Alston is married to Michael Alston, chief diversity officer, at UTHSC. They have three daughters, one son-in-law, and three wonderful grandchildren.