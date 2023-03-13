Chandra Alston

The University of Tennessee Space Institute (UTSI) will be hosting a Women’s History Month celebration featuring Chandra Alston on Wednesday, March 29.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. in the UTSI auditorium at 411 B.H. Goethert Parkway in Tullahoma at 10 a.m. During her presentation, Alston will speak on how to leverage awareness, authenticity, and accountability to get what you want professionally with a reception to follow. The event is free and open to the public. 

