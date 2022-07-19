Patricia Burks-Jelks

Patricia Burks-Jelks, Director of Human Resources at the UT Space Institute

 Photo provided

Patricia Burks-Jelks, Director of Human Resources at the UT Space Institute, was recently awarded the UT President’s Award, Transparent and Trusted. Patricia practices stewardship and accountability, and models it for those whom she works with daily. For more than 30 years, Patricia has had a great impact in all she does. She serves as the director of human resources, equity and diversity and compliance as well as Title IX coordinator and Institutional Compliance Officer at the UT Space Institute.

Patricia joined UTSI in 1988 as a Personnel Services Assistant, was promoted in 1991 to the Personnel Manager handling payroll and taking on the responsibility as Affirmative Action Officer. In 1998, Patricia was promoted again to Assistant Director for Personnel, Payroll, and Affirmative Action Office, ADA Coordinator. In 1999, Patricia became the Director for Human Resources, Payroll, Equity and Diversity Officer, and ADA Coordinator. Over the years, she has gained more responsibility as the Title IX Coordinator, and Institutional Compliance Officer.