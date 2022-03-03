Blood Assurance and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) have announced plans for two upcoming blood drives in Nashville and Murfreesboro.
The blood drives are part of the “Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022” campaign, an initiative between the Department of Veterans Affairs and its VA medical centers. The goals of the campaign are to help replenish the nation’s low blood supply and to better support and care for Veterans who may need blood or blood products in the near future.
“Tennessee Valley Healthcare System employees take pride in being able to serve Veterans and our local communities, said Michael Renfrow, deputy executive director of TVHS. “This is a great chance for us to make an impact with the ongoing blood shortage. We’re hoping to see all the donation appointments filled from the community, Veterans and our team members at TVHS.”
The first blood drive will take place this Friday, March 4, at Nashville VA Medical Center at the Acre Building, second floor F-206 at 1310 24th Ave S. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/vamc34.
The next blood drive will take place on Thursday, March 24, at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center at 3400 Lebanon Road in the auditorium, building 107, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule an appointment at bloodassurance.org/vamc324.
To encourage people to donate blood, Blood Assurance is giving away complimentary military-themed tumbler cups to all donors.
“Blood Assurance is extremely proud to partner with TVHS on this mission,” said Blood Assurance CEO, J.B. Gaskins. “The blood collected from these events will give local hospital patients, many of whom are Veterans, a fighting chance, thanks to the generosity of donors in Middle Tennessee. We salute every individual who rolls up a sleeve.”
Donors can schedule an appointment online at the links provided above, or by calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777. Walk-ins will be accepted.
To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
More information on “Roll Up Your Sleeve 2022” can be found here: https://blogs.va.gov/VAntage/98092/roll-up-your-sleeve-to-donate-blood-at-your-va-today/.