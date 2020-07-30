If you know Misty and Shane, Becci (AKA Queen B) or Cody, state authorities want to take to them after vandalism bearing their names was found at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.
"The park is not a trash can. The park is not an art easel. Graffiti is vandalism," park officials said in asking for the public’s help in finding out who vandalized the park, leaving their own names painted on rocks.
In their plea for help, park officials noted there has been a spike in graffiti-related vandalism inside the park over the past few months.
Those with information about the vandalism are asked to contact a Park Ranger at 931-723-5073.
Park rangers ask that those enjoying the park do the following:
- Pack out what you pack in
- Pick up after your pets
- Keep glass bottles at home
- Utilize recycling bins at the parking lots
- Report graffiti immediately to park staff
- Take only photos and do not remove natural objects from the site (rocks, moss, flowers...)