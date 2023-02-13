3A - HOSC Hospital donation.JPG

During its “Inspire Your Heart with Art” event, the Hands-On Science Center received a donation of $6,466 from Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital.

 Kyle Murphy photo

The Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) held its first free event of the year “Inspire Your Heart with Art” Jan. 31 where not only could attendees participate in free arts and crafts activities but they also got to see the latest exhibit, the Human Body Hall.

During the event, HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon held a presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for its newest exhibit, the Human Body Hall that the hospital sponsored. The hall consists of various exhibits educating attendees about the human body including a brain section, an exercising corner sponsored by the YouTube channel Bobo PE, puzzles and has incorporated HOSC’s longtime exhibit “Race the Animal” with a space comparing human athletes to animal athletes. Before the ribbon cutting, the science center was presented with a check donation of $6,466 from the hospital.

