The Hands-On Science Center (HOSC) held its first free event of the year “Inspire Your Heart with Art” Jan. 31 where not only could attendees participate in free arts and crafts activities but they also got to see the latest exhibit, the Human Body Hall.
During the event, HOSC Executive Director Sean Amidon held a presentation and ribbon cutting ceremony with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital for its newest exhibit, the Human Body Hall that the hospital sponsored. The hall consists of various exhibits educating attendees about the human body including a brain section, an exercising corner sponsored by the YouTube channel Bobo PE, puzzles and has incorporated HOSC’s longtime exhibit “Race the Animal” with a space comparing human athletes to animal athletes. Before the ribbon cutting, the science center was presented with a check donation of $6,466 from the hospital.
“A huge thank goes to [Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital], we really appreciate it,” Amidon said.
Amidon said it’s been a huge start of the year for the science center, as there are a lot of things planned for the year ahead. He announced the next set of events at HOSC will be Engineer’s Week, which will take place from Feb. 19 through 25, which will have three free events on Feb. 19, Feb. 24, and Feb. 25.
The kickoff event for Engineer’s Week on Sunday, Feb. 19, will go from 1 to 5 p.m., and will feature a ribbon cutting of the new Electricity and Magnetism Hall, with a new exhibit, supported by Tullahoma Utility Authority and Tennessee Valley Authority at 1:15 p.m. and a family egg drop competition at 1:30 p.m. The second event Build Day takes place on Friday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will include a tiny engineers building activity for children 6-years old and under from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and a building contest for children aged 6-12 at 4 p.m. and for adults at 4:30 p.m. The final all day event on Saturday, Feb. 25, will have a family marshmallow tower competition at 10:30 a.m., speed block stacking competition for children and adults at 12:30 p.m. and pop tube party at 2:30 p.m.
Another event taking place in February is HOSC Mardi Gras, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. The event is for adults aged 21-years and older with an admission of $9 per person. The event will have free snacks and non-alcoholic drinks, cash bar, jambalaya, King Cake and "HOSC Hurricanes" available to purchase. There will also be science presentations, games and more. The event will also include free child care by HOSC staff.