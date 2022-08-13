Tullahoma native Justin Miller has joined Vanderbilt Integrated Medicine to bring his expertise to the Internal Medicine team.
“I was born here, raised here and never had any intentions other than coming back home,” he said. “I’d say we have a pretty good doctor shortage right now, and being back in the area, opening some availability here is my hope. Trying to bring some new techniques in, too; training has changed a lot in the past however many years you want to say, and [I’m] trying to be as up to date as I can to help people out.”
Miller studied at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in Johnson City, also volunteering with Vanderbilt’s Clinic at Mercury Courts program. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Sewanee: The University of the South.
“I had known some of the providers here growing up, and I just really liked what they were doing. I had signed on before the merger with Vanderbilt happened, but the merger has probably been the greatest surprise I’ve had since getting here, working with them.”
Miller completed his residency at ETSU during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning to Tullahoma. He participated in outpatient care and was a resident physician.
“I don’t think it changed anything with my practice currently. It definitely made my training different. We had overflow and all this stuff going on at the hospital, and I got to manage things I wouldn’t have gotten to if all of that hadn’t been going on. It probably just made me more comfortable with people if they’re coming in sick.”
His office is located at Vanderbilt Integrated Internal Medicine at 1805 N. Jackson St., Suite 100. His office may be reached at 931-455-7767.