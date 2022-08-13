Justin Miller

Dr. Justin Miller

Tullahoma native Justin Miller has joined Vanderbilt Integrated Medicine to bring his expertise to the Internal Medicine team.

“I was born here, raised here and never had any intentions other than coming back home,” he said. “I’d say we have a pretty good doctor shortage right now, and being back in the area, opening some availability here is my hope. Trying to bring some new techniques in, too; training has changed a lot in the past however many years you want to say, and [I’m] trying to be as up to date as I can to help people out.”