Each April, National Donate Life month, Vanderbilt Tullahoma- Harton Hospital raises a Donate Life flag in an effort to promote awareness to the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation. This is also to encourage members of the community to register as donors and to celebrate those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.
Based on the positive feedback from the community regarding the 2020 theme and the impact of COVID-19, Donate Life America continues with the theme “Garden of Life” for National Donate Life Month 2021.
All hospitals in the U.S. have a relationship with an organ donation organization like Tennessee Donor Services. Vanderbilt Tullahoma - Harton works together with Tennessee Donor Services to provide opportunities for donations for patients once all lifesaving options have been exhausted.
Donation and Transplantation Statistics:
• In 2020, more than 39,000 transplants brought renewed life to patients and their families (nearly 12,600 deceased and nearly 5,750 living donors)
• More than 100,000 people are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants
• 60% of patients awaiting lifesaving transplants are minorities
• Another person is added to the nation’s organ transplant waiting list every 10 minutes.
To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation or to find out how to register to become a donor, visit RegisterMe.org or DonateLife.net.
