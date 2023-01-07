5A - VTHH 1st Baby 2023 Day with provider and nurses 01042023.JPG

Alexandra (Lexi) and Dustin Day got their new year started as they welcomed the newest member of their family Magnolia Jo. From left are H. Mather Bennett, M.D., Alexandra and Magnolia Jo, Addilynn and Elliana, Dustin Day, Dustin Day, Faith Smith, RN, and Clinical Manager Tiffany Lewis, RN.

 Photo provided

The Women’s Center at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital introduces Magnolia Jo Day, the first baby of 2023 arriving at 6:24 p.m. on Jan. 3.

She entered the world weighing 8 pounds and 4.7 ounces and 21.5 inches in length. Magnolia Jo has two sisters, Addilynn who is five years old and Elliana who is three years old. Alexandra (Lexi) and Dustin Day, parents, and their daughters reside in Franklin County. The maternal grandparents are Tricia and Adam Reed, and the paternal grandmother is Annette Day.