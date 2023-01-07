Alexandra (Lexi) and Dustin Day got their new year started as they welcomed the newest member of their family Magnolia Jo. From left are H. Mather Bennett, M.D., Alexandra and Magnolia Jo, Addilynn and Elliana, Dustin Day, Dustin Day, Faith Smith, RN, and Clinical Manager Tiffany Lewis, RN.
The Women’s Center at Vanderbilt Tullahoma – Harton Hospital introduces Magnolia Jo Day, the first baby of 2023 arriving at 6:24 p.m. on Jan. 3.
She entered the world weighing 8 pounds and 4.7 ounces and 21.5 inches in length. Magnolia Jo has two sisters, Addilynn who is five years old and Elliana who is three years old. Alexandra (Lexi) and Dustin Day, parents, and their daughters reside in Franklin County. The maternal grandparents are Tricia and Adam Reed, and the paternal grandmother is Annette Day.
Dr. H. Mather Bennett of Vanderbilt Integrated Center for Women’s Health was the delivering physician. Assisting Dr. Bennett were VTHH Women’s Center nurses Karen Kirkland, RN and Faith Smith, RN.
In addition to their celebration meal, the parents were presented with a tubful of baby items, a Walmart gift card, and a beautiful “It’s A Girl!” flower arrangement. Sisters Addilynn and Elliana also each received a “big sister” gift bag.
“We appreciate the Day’s and all the families who choose us to be a part of the arrival of their new family members,” states Liese Harris, RN, BSN, MSN, Director, VTHH Women’s Center. “The first baby of a new year is special and gives everyone an opportunity to celebrate and reflect on the amazing possibilities of the upcoming year!”