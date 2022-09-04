Vandebilt-children-hospital-logo-1.png

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has again been named to the Honor Roll of America’s Best Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report in the publication’s 2022-2023 ranking of health care facilities. VUMC is No. 1 in Tennessee, No. 1 in the Metro Nashville area and the only health system in the Southeast to be named to this year’s Honor Roll.

U.S. News uses structural measures and peer reputational scores to rank hospitals. This year, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals, and only 164 were nationally ranked in one medical specialty or more. Only 20 hospitals earned Honor Roll status in this year’s ranking.

