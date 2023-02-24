Heart failure risk is 19% higher for adults living in rural areas of the U.S., as compared to urban areas, and 34% higher for Black men living in rural areas, according to a large, observational study supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and co-led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) researchers.

The study, one of the first to look at the link between first-time cases of heart failure and patients living in rural areas, was published today in JAMA Cardiology.

