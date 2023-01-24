3A - vandy Hawiger_Jack_01.JPG

Jacek Hawiger, M.D.

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center have developed a new investigational drug that can block inflammatory signaling in a preclinical model of atopic dermatitis – eczema.

Eczema, the most common recurrent inflammatory skin disorder, afflicts an estimated 10 to 20% of children and 5% of adults worldwide, with the highest incidence among African Americans. Symptoms and signs include intense itching, and skin rash with oozing and crusting lesions that can become infected, and which can disrupt sleep and daily activities.