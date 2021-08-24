Growth in Tullahoma is not limited to retail and restaurants, as lodging businesses also look to expand in the area.
At the most recent meeting of the Tullahoma Municipal Regional Planning Commission, local realtor Daryl Welch requested the commission grant a variance of the city’s commercial building height maximums for a potential hotel development to come to town.
While still in the preliminary stages, Welch said the company looking to add a hotel to Tullahoma would like to be able to exceed the city’s 35-foot maximum height for commercial developments by about 20 feet, allowing for a 55-foot height.
According to Senior Planner Mary Samaniego, the additional height would make room for architectural features for the potential hotel that would make it visible from the city’s main roads. Some areas of town, including the northernmost section of the city, have “double-stacked” developments, meaning one business is located in front of the other and thus obscures the back business. An example of this, Samaniego said, is the current location of the Holiday Inn Express, which is located behind the Electronic Express building.
Future developers, particularly in the hotel and lodging businesses, rely on street visibility as a key element of their business. Granting the variance for the property, Samaniego said, met all the criteria for a variance request from the commission.
In her report to the commission, Samaniego said the proposed property, which is located in the northern section of town, would not pose any significant risk to the Tullahoma Airport or Tullahoma Fire Department. A letter from Airport Manager Jon Glass confirmed that the airport would not be significantly impacted by any potential development of the property as it currently stands. The fire department also said a 55-foot building can be handled for fire support if necessary, as the department has equipment that can service a building of that height. Tullahoma Utilities Authority officials also said utility poles in the area were high enough not to pose a risk to potential development.
According to Welch, with the variance granted, a developer could construct a four-floor hotel with approximately 90 beds, which would significantly add to the tax base for the city, specifically as it relates to privilege and occupancy taxes.
Estimations from Finance Director Sue Wilson on just how much tax revenue could be gained from a 90-room hotel would depend on the nightly rate and the occupancy rate of the hotel. According to a memo from Wilson on the subject, if the hotel were to charge $150 per night and had 90% occupancy, it would generate $4.3 million annually. At the 5% tax rate, that would amount to $215,000 of additional tax revenues for the city. However, Wilson said in the memo, assuming a 90% occupancy rate for the entire year is unlikely and unrealistic, meaning any hypothetical revenues would fluctuate depending on the time of year.
The planning commission unanimously approved the variance, paving the way for the potential development.