The Cumberland Valley/Tullahoma Distinguished Young Women Class of 2022 Program was held last Saturday, April 17.
Fourteen young women participated in the scholarship program over the last six weeks that included interview skills, academics, talent, public speaking and fitness. The Cumberland Valley/Tullahoma Program awarded over $5,000 at Saturday’s program.
Annsley Vaughn was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Tullahoma, and Amy Pham was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Cumberland Valley, while Madelyn Bobo was named first alternate, and Lauren Rogers second alternate by a distinguished panel of judges. Vaughn and Pham will represent Tullahoma at the state program in July, where they have the opportunity to win over $10,000 in cash scholarships.
The Cumberland Valley/ Tullahoma Program Committee said it is very proud of all 14 young women and the growth they have witnessed over the last six weeks.