Embolden with the words of the patriotic Lee Greenwood song – “God Bless the USA” – the roof of a barn on the outskirts of Tullahoma sends a powerful message from one veteran to another this Memorial Day.
“I didn’t do it for me,” explained the veteran who wished to only be identified as Mike. “I did it for those who didn’t make it home and for all of those who served so we can be free. This from a vet, to a vet.”
Mike said he got the idea from a huge flag that spans three acres in Destin, Florida. “Some people take that symbol for granted but many of us folks don’t because we know what it means and we know the sacrifice it took.”
While he didn’t have three acres to construct his flag, one thing he did have was a barn. “I’ve seen people step on and spit on our symbol of freedom,” Mike noted. “Let’s see them step on this one.”
The process took about three weeks as Mike painted the rooftop. “I used string chalk and magnets,” he said, revealing how he was able to get the stars and stripes straight before adding the Lee Greenwood lyrics. “The stars are 29 inches and word are three-feet-wide. The stripes I was able to guide myself by using the corrugation on the roof.”
Mike said he made sure it was okay to use the words since they were part of Greenwood’s song and subject to copy write.
“I reached out to Lee Greenwood and got permission to use the words,” he noted, adding the large painted flag has since been praised by the patriotic music star. The lyrics themselves took about three days to paint and Mike plans to add the words “In God We Trust” in the near future.
Mike revealed that back in his days serving in Afghanistan, he would hear the Lee Greenwood song several times a day and that it just made him feel proud to be an American, therefore he wanted the words on his message to his fellow veterans.
While the flag is 50x70, most folks can’t see it from street level. However, its message is clear from the air and Mike often receives comments and even pictures taken of his work. “It’s about pride for all those who served and for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”