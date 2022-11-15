Tullahoma held its annual Veteran’s Day celebration at South Jackson Civic Center, featuring speakers from the local veteran community, as well as the current commander of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex, Col. Randel Gordon.
Mayor Ray Knowis addressed the crowd at the beginning of the ceremony, highlighting the city’s relationship with the Arnold Air Force Base community.
“Tullahoma has a rich heritage associated with the military, and we are pleased to be recognized as a Great American Defense Community,” he said. “We can be proud to be recognized for our support of our resident military.”
The ceremony opened with the Tullahoma High School Brass Ensemble performing the National Anthem, as scouts from local Boy Scout Troop No. 402 presented the colors. The invocation was led by Rev. Marty Nutter.
Mary Anne Scott, past regent of the Tullahoma chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, read “Unity in Strength,” by veteran Lynda K. Dorken. The poem highlighted the experience of female soldiers in the armed forces.
“It is time we come forward; we have waited long enough to be recognized as veterans,” she read. “We’ve fought numerous battles of attitudes and prejudices; we are indeed unique, for we are risk takers and ground breakers. We’ve faced the enemies as you, even had more enemies than you, for sometimes you were our enemy. We’re not here to point a finger, to condemn or make accusations; we’re here to join hands and voices, in unity and strength. To claim our right to be recognized, not just as women veterans, but that we’re veterans too.”
Howard Thompson delivered a speech on the history of the American forces, focusing on the first soldiers from the Revolutionary War. Lloyd Smith then performed “The Armed Forces Medley,” honoring members of each branch of the U.S. military.
Col. Beverly Lee then presented Gordon, detailing his military history and honors in her introduction. Gordon took his place as the commander of AEDC at the end of June this year, coming to the Arnold Air Force Base with over two decades of military experience. Gordon received his commission in 1998 from the United States Air Force Academy. Prior to this assignment, he was the initial cadre director for the Secretary of the Air Force’s Artificial Intelligence Accelerator with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
He also served as initial cadre for the Secretary of the Air Force’s AFWERX technology innovation team with private sector business and academia. Gordon is a Presidential Fellow, Harvard Business School Alumnus, Defense Advanced Projects Research Agency (DARPA) Fellow, MIT Fellow and holds a doctorate from the US Air Force’s School of Advanced Air and Space Studies.
He served the F-22 Combined Test Force as its commander and has additional flight test pilot experience in the F-15C/E, A-10A/C, F-16A/C, Bombardier BD-700 Global Express business jet, and 70 other military and civilian aircraft. His most recent assignment was as the 412th Test Wing Vice Commander.
Gordon shared some of his personal experiences from his years in the service, talking about his pride for serving, his appreciation for his fellow service people and his desire to continue to support the community.
“I grew up in upstate New York, and when I was there, I grew up around a lot of Vietnam veterans,” he said. “As a kid, two things were apparent to me: the tremendous love and pride for what it meant to serve this nation, and that there was a great wound that this nation just didn’t resolve until it was way too late. Trying to resolve that sense of love and sense of hurt and still stand proud; I was really impressed by it. Now, when I [was] in high school, we had seen everything about Desert Shield and all the things that Saddam Hussein said at the time. This was back when 24/7 news coverage was a new thing, and I was transfixed. I remembered that pain that the Vietnam veterans had, that same pride in their nation, and now, on television, I was going to get to see what war meant and see if the nation actually finally repaired that. Watching Desert Shield and Desert Storm, I was very deeply inspired by them.”
He additionally shared some of the insights and experiences he gained from his training and service as a fighter pilot for the Air Force, particularly in Operation Northern Watch.
“Every mission I had flown up to that point was a training mission; there were no live weapons loaded on board,” he shared. “It was my first combat. What was amazing to me was: every day we flew missions there, our pilots were shot at, every single, solitary mission that we did. They were smart about it; they knew enough not to turn on all of their systems, because then we could very quickly figure out where they were and return fire. They were getting very good at being able to shoot optically-guided. I remember seeing my F15 for the first time in the line. It was a very sobering moment of ‘this is what it meant to be in this uniform, to be in bad guy land, to be serving on behalf of this nation, standing up to evils in this world.’”
Following Gordon’s speech, Jon Gray, a veteran of the Tennessee Army National Guard, presented a list of Tullahoma veterans who had been lost since last year’s ceremony. He then performed “Faithful Soldier” by Doc Watson and Merle Watson.
The band closed out the ceremony by performing “Taps,” as the scouts retired the colors. A luncheon was provided for the veterans in attendance.