Hundreds of American flags were given proper retirement this past week by the VFW in their annual event.
“We had hundreds of flags that were properly disposed of. The ceremony was to honorably dispose of worn, used and/or tattered American flags,” said VFW Commander Kimberly King.
Eagle Scout, Andrew Hetrick helped along with members of American Heritage Girls Troop 0314.
American Legion Post 78 led the ceremony with support from VFW Post 10904 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 90. Lamar Wilkie was Master of Ceremonies.