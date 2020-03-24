Veterans in Pain (VIP) is a national program for veterans who have been hurt severely in combat. Their mission is “facilitating regenerative medical solutions for veterans suffering from chronic pain by connecting civilian physicians with our country’s heroes, nationwide.”
Dr. Joseph Kanan and his medical staff at Tullahoma Chiropractic Center recently joined the program and performed their first pro bono procedure for a veteran named Ryan in February.
“Ryan had severe right hip pain when he came in. My medical team and I gave him a $6,500 procedure, injecting stem cells into his hip,” Kanan said. “There is no insurance company that covers this procedure so either he would have had to pay for it himself or the VIP organization would have had to do it. We decided to do it for free.”
Stem cells are part of the body’s natural repair process. Humans have them in their bone marrow and fat cells. When they are placed at the site of damaged tissue, these stem cells can activate to become the healthy new cells the body needs for pain relief.
No-surgery stem cell therapy helps the body heal damage and relieve pain from arthritis, aging and injuries to joints, tendons, ligaments and muscles.
“I think veterans do a lot for our country and there are very few doctors that are performing medical procedures like this,” Kanan said. “We were very glad to be able to do this for him.”
Ryan, 36, lives three hours away. He drove to Tullahoma himself for the procedure. Veterans in Pain provided the funds for his hotel stay while he was in town.
The procedure was done on Feb. 13. “He did feel better right after, but this is a procedure where the results take time. You experience 10 percent of improvement every month for 10 months,” Kanan said. “I own the clinic and I am a chiropractor, so I did not actually perform this procedure. My medical team Jana Wood and Dr. Frank Perry performed the procedure, which was giving injections into Ryan’s hip.”
Tullahoma Chiropractic Center performs these scheduled procedures twice a month. The medical team has seen positive results from the injections, according to Kanan.
“I just talked to a patient this morning that had the procedure done one year ago. He had doctors recommending a knee replacement on his left knee. My medical team conducted the stem cell procedure on his knee,” Kanan said.
“The experience was great. I came in and got the injection and now my knee is fluid. About three months after the injection, I felt a lot better,” the patient said. “It was much better than having a knee replacement. I am very passionate about golf and my knee was preventing me from doing what I loved. After a year, it is magnitudes better than it was one year ago.”
For more information about Veterans in Pain, visit www.veteransinpain.org.
Tullahoma Chiropractic Center is located at 1490 N. Jackson St.
