After more than a year of hard work, the Veterans Memorial Walk located inside History Park downtown is finally complete.
According to Sandy Sebren with the Shady Grove Garden Club, which sponsored the project, nearly 500 different veterans of multiple wars have been honored with the specially-engraved brick pavers that make up the 69-foot walkway.
The purpose of the walkway is to honor all veterans in the community – living or dead – who dedicated their lives to the service of their country. The Veterans Memorial Walk also leads up to two memorial plaque signs for a Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial. Blue Star Memorials are dedicated to living veterans who served in the armed forces, while Gold Star Memorials are dedicated to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The memorials are a national project spearheaded by the National Garden Clubs, the parent organization of the Shady Grove Garden Club.
Sebren and her garden club have been working tirelessly for more than a year perfecting the Veterans Memorial site inside History Park, next to the historic Caboose downtown, as a way to recognize the sacrifices veterans in the community have made in service to the nation.
Sebren first approached the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen with the memorial project idea in February of 2019.
Since then, Sebren told The News, she and the club, with the help of local area veterans and the American Legion Post 43, have sold 481 total pavers honoring veterans.
The most recently sold pavers will be installed in the next week and a half, Sebren said.
“They are expected in town May 15,” she told The News.
With the money raised from the pavers, some additional landscaping and final touches have been added to the entire walkway, including the concrete pad holding the Blue Star and Gold Star Memorial plaques.
Lynchburg native Rick Poston was hired to install a concrete footer around the entire walkway and add some brick bordering.
Poston is a Navy veteran himself and said performing the work was his way of supporting the veterans honored in the walkway.
“I am a veteran, and I have a son that’s a veteran, and I think it’s a good thing [to do],” he said.
Poston said his work should be completed in the next week or so, weather depending.
In addition to the brick and concrete work, Sebren said some additional signage with historical information will be installed at the memorial site.
“We are planning to have additional signage erected at the park to provide the public with information of how World War II and Camp Forrest impacted the lives of the Tullahoma residents,” Sebren said.
The Shady Grove Garden Club is also establishing a scholarship fund with the remaining money from the entire project, Sebren added.
“There’s enough money left over to keep it going for about ten years, I’d say,” Sebren told The News.
She is one of five garden club members on the selection committee for the new scholarship. The committee hasn’t met to finalize all the details due to COVID-19 guidance on social distancing, but Sebren said she’d like to see maybe two high school seniors be awarded the scholarships each year. Whether or not those students will be solely from Tullahoma High School or other local area high schools has yet to be determined.
In addition to grade requirements, the scholarship will be open to any student who is a direct descendant of a veteran, Sebren said.
To see the new additions at the Veterans Memorial site, head downtown to History Park, located next to the railroad tracks where the Caboose is parked.
