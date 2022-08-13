The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has announced that Kimberly A. King has achieved All-American status as both a Post and District Commander. To achieve the honors, Commanders must meet strict requirements in their role to include exceptional leadership; authentic accomplishment in membership growth; and strong support of VFW’s core programs.
King, a Legacy Life Member and Commander of VFW Post 10904 in Manchester, is one of the 270 VFW Post Commanders worldwide to earn the title of All-American Commander. She was the only female VFW Commander to be awarded a dual All-American award for her efforts with both the Manchester Post, and Tennessee’s 5th District, comprised of 10 Middle Tennessee Posts. Her hard work played an integral role helping the organization successfully remain focused on its service to veterans.
“Commanders like Kimberly King are a fine example of VFW leadership: and it’s her hard work and dedication to the mission and values of our organization that has rightly earned her this great honor,” said VFW National Membership Director Rick Butler.
