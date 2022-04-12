The senior member of the Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen will not be seeking reelection in August, according to the final list of those running for aldermen in the Tullahoma municipal elections.
Mayor Pro Tem Jimmy Blanks, who has served on the city board the longest out of his six colleagues, did not file paperwork to retain his seat on the board and will conclude a 13-year-long run as a city alderman in August.
Blanks did not give a specific reason as to why he opted not to seek reelection, instead reflecting on his more than a decade of service to the board.
“I’m happy to have served the citizens of Tullahoma the past 12 ½ years,” the vice mayor said. “It has been a rewarding and educational experience. Working with three mayors, numerous aldermen and two city administrators, I have learned many things including patience, wisdom, temperance and fairness, just to name a few.
“I ran 14 years ago to try to effect change on a somewhat dysfunctional board, and, with the help of some other colleagues, I think progress has been made. My hope for the future is that we have a board that can effectively govern our city in a wholesome way.
“Finally, I would like to thank the citizens for their support and understanding of and for me over my service to Tullahoma.”
Those who will be on the ballot come August include several incumbents and a couple familiar faces in Tullahoma. Aldermen Rupa Blackwell, Sernobia McGee and Daniel Berry all filed their petitions to seek reelection to the board. Berry’s decision is a reversal of earlier comments to The News that he would not seek a second term on the board.
In a statement to The News, Berry said his reasons for originally not seeking reelection were personal, citing several deaths in his family and work struggles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he said, he could not, in good conscience “turn my back” on the people of the community he’s served over the last several years and “who have supported me at every turn knowing that I felt the work we’ve accomplished over the past three years would be undone.
“If I didn’t run, two seats would have been left wide-open.”
Further, Berry said, he felt some of those running for alderman this term had personal motives rather than the city’s best interests at heart, and “Tullahoma deserves better.”
“While I like and respect several of the other candidates as people and will not speak ill of them, I do not believe they are running with the city’s best interest in mind,” he said. “Instead I feel they are running and have been recruited with the intent to disrupt without a plan and are looking for retribution-based personal agendas.
“Tullahoma deserves better. I am not perfect, but I attend every meeting and committee meeting. I not only look at my board packets, I read them, research them and attempt to gather community input. I don’t take my personal issues into the board room nor do I let my personal grudges affect my decision making. We are supposed to do the right thing every time regardless of how many votes it might cost you, what your friends think or how much backlash you’re going to get. I believe I have done that. I do not have the confidence that some on the ballot will.”
Some familiar faces Tullahomans will see on the ballot include former aldermen Jerry Mathis and the former director of the Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department, Kurt Glick. Mathis was replaced by current Alderman Jenna Amacher in 2020 when he elected not to return to the board after a 12-year-long stint as a city official.
Other names on the ballot will be Linda Periut Johnson and Bobbie Wilson, both newcomers to the race along with Glick.
Other races listed include the Manchester municipal races and those for the Tennessee State House of Representatives and U.S. House of Representatives in the new 4th congressional district, which will include all of Coffee County.
Manchester Mayor Marilyn Howard is running unopposed. Those looking for aldermanic seats are Jule Anderson, David Bradley, Helen J. DeBellis, Joey Hobbs, Mark Messick, Claude S. Morse, Donny N. Parsley and James Threet.
State Rep. Rush Bricken will seek reelection to the Tennessee General Assembly. He is challenged on the Republican side by Ronnie Holden and by Independent Veronica Owens.