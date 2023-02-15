Video evidence has emerged in last week’s Jackson Street crash, capturing the moment of impact when a 17-year-old driver pulled into the path of an oncoming motorcycle on Jackson Street Feb. 9 with the crash leaving the cyclist in serious condition.
Family for the cyclist, Kevin Dwight Fults, 39, said his condition was grave Wednesday as he remained at a Nashville-area hospital with severe head injuries. The family also obtained video footage, captured on a nearby business’ security video showing the wreck as it happened.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old (female) had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Ogee and Jackson Street. Meanwhile, Fults approached in one of the northbound lanes on his 2005 Kawasaki. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that the teen “made a complete stop and waited several seconds at the stop sign for traffic to clear” before pulling onto Jackson where she was trying to make a left turn.
It was at that point that the video, viewed by The News, shows the teen pulling onto Jackson and then hitting her brakes (evidenced by brake lights) as she crossed the northbound lanes – apparently seeing the oncoming cycle at the last instant. Almost instantaneously Fults’ cycle can be seen striking the front of the 2007 Honda Accord. The violent crash threw Fults several yards onto the asphalt. Meanwhile, his cycle went airborne, nearly striking a southbound vehicle before it came to rest on the street.
The highway patrol said the cycle appeared to be going “at a high rate of speed” at the time of the crash. Meanwhile, family members of Fults point out on the video that the cyclist, no matter the speed, had nowhere to go once the car pulled into his path.
The highway patrol did not issue citations to the teen.