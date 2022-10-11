An Estill Springs man faces felony assault charges after a surveillance camera caught him allegedly pointing a gun at a businessman’s head, reportedly angry that his girlfriend had seen the man while he was locked up in jail.
The suspect, Bradley D. Finney, 36, is charged with aggravated assault, a crime that carries three to 15 years in prison if convicted.
The victim told Tullahoma Police that the suspect had pulled up in front of a building on Coffee Street and that Finney got out and began to tell him that he owed him (Finney) money. At some point an argument began and the men went outside. That is when Finney allegedly pulled a gun. The victim in the case showed the surveillance tape to police.
“He reached inside a red SUV and pointed a firearm in (the victim’s) face,” police described the content of the video, noting the victim fled to the other side of the SUV but was followed by Finney. “He pushed it in his rib cage before leaving in his red SUV.”
The victim reportedly showed officers text messages sent to him by Finney, noting that Finney believed that he (the victim) had been seeing his (Finney’s) girlfriend while he was behind bars.
“Betrayal,” was reportedly the one word answer Finney gave police after he was arrested on the proof provided by the video, confirming he was angry over his girlfriend allegedly seeing someone else while he was in jail.