Businesses in the area are being urged to be vigilant after a masked gunman robbed a convenience store in neighboring Warren County earlier this week, assaulting victims before fleeing with money and cartons of cigarettes.
The robbery happened at approximately 8:45 p.m. at the One Stop Market located on Old Nashville Highway near McMinnville.
The investigation revealed that a male subject wearing a blue jacket, dark pants, and a black facemask entered the store holding a black handgun. The man ordered them to lie on the floor and then he took their cell phones. He also had the owner of the store open the cash registers and took an undisclosed amount of cash and several cartons of Marlboro cigarettes before walking out of the store.
The victims were assaulted during the robber. Due to a weapon being used in the felony, and the assault of the victims, investigators consider this subject to be armed and dangerous.
Sheriff Jackie Matheny and investigators are urging anyone who owns/operates convenience markets or is an employee of a convenience market to be on high alert and report any suspicious activity.
If you have any information regarding this armed robbery, call the Warren County Sheriff Investigator Jared Jacobs at (931) 473-8032 or call the non-emergency line for our 911 Center at (931) 668-7000.