Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates has announced that Billie Jean Vincent has joined their Tullahoma office as an affiliated broker.
Vincent will be assisting home buyers and sellers in Coffee, Franklin and Moore counties with all their real estate needs.
“Billie Jean is an incredible addition to our team of talented agents,” said Joe Orr, the broker/owner of Tullahoma-based Weichert® affiliate. “Her enthusiasm and willingness to go the extra mile will be a tremendous asset for both our office and clients.”
A local to this area for nearly half a century, Billie Jean has seen this community grow and flourish over the years. Prior to starting her real estate career, Vincent has been, and continues to be an educator in Franklin County.
Vincent joins a team of knowledgeable and dedicated agents at Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate experience to their clients.
She is also excited to take advantage of the numerous business tools and marketing support Weichert® provides its affiliate agents to help them offer the best real estate service in the industry.
You may contact Billie Jean at 931-607-1174 - cell / 931-455-0555 – office, or email her at bjvincent95@gmail.com.
Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Joe Orr & Associates, located at 309 S. Jackson Street, contact Joe Orr at 931-455-0555 or visit www.weichertjoeorr.com.