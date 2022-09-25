3A - VFW.png

Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) has announced that an additional $15,000 will be awarded to the top three national Voice of Democracy winners for the 2022-23 essay contest. The national first place scholarship prize has increased to $35,000; with second and third place national winners now receiving $21,000 and $15,000, respectively.

Deadlines for VFW’s annual youth scholarship contests are fast approaching. Entries for Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen essay competitions must be received by a participating local VFW Post no later than Oct. 31.