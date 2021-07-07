Tennessee ranks among the bottom half of all states when it comes to child wellbeing, according to the latest information from Kids Count.
Kids Count, part of The Annie E. Casey Foundation, tracks data surrounding children’s wellbeing, including economic and educational factors, each year and publishing the data in an annual report. The 2021 report lists Tennessee as 36th overall among all states in regard to its children’s wellbeing, putting the Volunteer State in the bottom of the nation.
According to the profile, the state did make gains in certain categories compared to previous year’s data, though the state still exceeds national averages in certain categories. The current ranking is also an improvement over the last decade, per the report.
In 2019, one in five children lived in households with an income below the poverty line, the report states. Although this number is higher than the national average, the percentage actually decreased by 23% over the past decade. Additionally, in education, 60% of young children were not in school in 2019. This percentage has remained consistent in Tennessee, fluctuating little throughout the last 10 years.
In the matter of affordable health care, 80,000 Tennessee children did not have health insurance in 2019. Many of those children were eligible for TennCare or CHIP. The year prior, there were more than 55,000 uninsured children in Tennessee who were eligible for coverage through one of those programs. The report also says Tennessee experienced one of the highest teen birth rates in 2019 at 4,918 per 1,000, 34% higher than the national average.
One area that saw Tennessee get worse in the last decade was child and teen deaths per 100,000, which increased from 31 in 2010 to 32 in 2019. Tennessee saw 513 child and teen deaths per 100,000 in 2019. Tennessee also did worse in low birth-weight babies in 2019, with 7,356, or 9.2%. The rate was 9% in 2010.
An area that saw positive change was children whose parents lack secure employment. In 2010, that rate was 37%, compared to the 2019 rate of just 28%, or around 418,000 Tennessee children. Another category that saw similar change was children living in households with a high housing cost burden. In 2010, the rate was 37%. For 2019 the rate was down to just 26%, or approximately 395,000 Tennesseans.
The worry from the state is that the pandemic could potentially see any and all progress made in many categories wiped away due to the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials say unless policymakers act boldly to sustain the beginnings of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis, all the progress could be erased.
Despite low rankings nationally, over the last decade Tennessee has seen an improvement in child wellbeing. As the pandemic ebbs, it is critical that Tennessee strengthens support for children in order to ensure positive trends continue, according to state officials with the Tennessee Commission on Children & Youth.
“This is a pivotal time for Tennessee, and we need to invest in our children in a strong, equitable and sustainable way,” Richard Kennedy, Commission Executive Director and Tennessee’s member of the KIDS COUNT network, said.
The 2021 Data Book shows simply returning to a pre-pandemic level of support for children and families would shortchange millions of kids and fail to address persistent racial and ethnic disparities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is the most extraordinary crisis to hit families in decades,” said Lisa Hamilton, President and CEO of The Annie E. Casey Foundation. “Deliberate policy decisions can help them recover, and we’re already seeing the beginnings of that. Policymakers should use this moment to repair the damage the pandemic caused—and to address long-standing inequities it has exacerbated.”
According to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, things policymakers should do include making the expansion of the child tax credit permanent; prioritizing recovery of hard-hit communities of color by state and local governments; expanding income support that helps families care for their children in states by permanently expanding unemployment insurance eligibility to contract, gig and other workers; expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in states that have not done so, including Tennessee; and strengthening public schools and pathways to postsecondary education and training.