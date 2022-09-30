With the catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ian, Tullahoma and the rest of the Volunteer State is rushing to the aid of those impacted by the category four monster storm that decimated parts of the Sunshine State.
Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton said TUA will be sending four of their lineman to assist in restoring power following TUA’s Public Power Week Celebration Thursday.
“Our prayers go out to all of the effected residents in Florida,” Skelton said. “TUA is glad to send some of our outstanding lineman to assist in their electric system restoration.”
The state of Tennessee is joining Tullahoma in helping the hard-hit area as many guardsmen have headed to the Sunshine State to lend assistance, some of those potentially coming from the Tullahoma contingent.
Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, announced that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
“The Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend our Guardsmen and women for representing the Volunteer State and answering the call to help Floridians in need.”
Guardsmen throughout the state were notified through their respective commands and are heading to assist the Florida National Guard with post-hurricane recovery and debris removal. Currently, Jackson’s 194th Engineer Brigade will be the Task Force Headquarters element and units from both the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment and the 230th Sustainment Brigade will be mobilizing specific units to support the task force. Three helicopters with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion are also scheduled to assist.
“We have a tremendous amount of experience responding to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes and we are ready to help the citizens of Florida,” said Holmes. “It is why we wear the uniform and once again it’s the strength of the National Guard on display. We’re grateful for the families, employers, and communities for their continued ongoing support to our Guardsmen.”
The Tennessee National Guard and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency have been communicating with their counterparts in Florida and the National Guard Bureau over the past few days to prepare for this activation. States have mutual support agreements with nearby states in case of emergencies or large-scale disasters. This allows for National Guard forces to mobilize rapidly to respond to emergencies in other states. Florida and Tennessee have a pre-existing mutual support agreement already in place for just such an emergency.
The governor also issued an executive order Thursday suspending certain vehicle restrictions to help speed relief to victims of the hurricane in not only Florida but other states that suffer impacts from the storm.