Florida Mutual Aid

TUA linemen Brock Watson, Kyle Riddle, Dustin Chaney and Steven Mantooth will be part of the aid of Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

 Photo provided

With the catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ian, Tullahoma and the rest of the Volunteer State is rushing to the aid of those impacted by the category four monster storm that decimated parts of the Sunshine State.

Tullahoma Utilities Authority President Brian Skelton said TUA will be sending four of their lineman to assist in restoring power following TUA’s Public Power Week Celebration Thursday.